Sidemen Charity Match 2025: Confirmed line-ups for massive Wembley football game

The YouTube sensations the Sidemen return on Saturday (March 8) with the latest edition of their football charity match, which is being held at Wembley Stadium.

The collective, who have more than 22 million subscribers on YouTube, is made up of online stars including KSI, Wroetoshaw, Miniminter, Behzinga, TBJZL, Vikkstar123 and Zerkaa.

The group formed in 2013 to initially record themselves playing games like Grand Theft Auto V together. Their popularity has flourished ever since, evolving into other ventures including a clothing brand, a fast food restaurant chain, a book and their own Netflix documentary.

They have held charity football matches since 2016, previously playing the games at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, Charlton’s The Valley, and West Ham’s London Stadium.

Saturday’s game will be the biggest that they have ever hosted, having sold-out Wembley with more than 90,000 fans expected to attend. This year money is being raised for Bright Side and BBC Children in Need.

The fifth match, held in 2023, raised more than £2m for charity. It also broke a Guinness world record for the most viewers for a sports event live stream on social media after 2,558,501 people tuned in.

Fans of popular YouTubers will be able to stream the event on the group’s official channel from 2.10pm GMT on 8 March.

The game itself is always contested between the Sidemen’s team and the YouTube AllStars with the Sidemen winning all but one of the matches so far.

Although the starting XI for both sides will be announced before Saturday’s 3 pm kick-off, the squads for both teams have already been announced with major YouTube stars, Logan Paul and iShowSpeed, both set to play.

Sidemen:

JME

Logan Paul

Zerkaa

Miniminter

George Clarkey

Joe Weller

Callux

XQC

LazarBeam

Randolph

KSI

TBJZL

Mark Rober

Behzinga

Manny

Wroetoshaw

JasonTheWeen

Vikkstar123

Calfreezy (Manager)

YouTube Allstars

Sketch

WillNE

Kai Cenat

Max Fosh

iShowSpeed

ChrisMD

Angryginge

Theo Baker

CarryMinati

Chunkz

Fanum

Lachlan

Danny Aarons

Stable Ronaldo

Jynxzi

Niko Omilana

Deji

TheBurntChip (Manager)

A final player for the YouTube Allstars will be announced on Friday.

