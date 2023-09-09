YouTube fans prepare for Sidemen FC Charity Match – but which YouTubers will be playing?
Every viral star set to play the annual match
YouTube stars are set to gather on Saturday for a football charity match hosted by the Sidemen.
The Sidemen Charity Match has taken place annually since 2016, and the latest event will occur on Saturday 9 September at West Ham’s London Stadium.
The sold-out event, which will be attended by 60,000 fans, is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT.
Fans of popular YouTubers will be able to stream the event on the group’s official channel from 2.15pm GMT – but which YouTubers will be playing?
First up, the Sidemen will be there – members include KSI, Wroetoshaw, Miniminter, Behzinga, TBJZL, Vikkstar123 and Zerkaa.
Joining them on the Sidemen FC team will be Deji, who is KSI’s brother, as well as Calfreezy, Callux, Lazarbeam, Randolph, Tareq and rapper JME. Content creator Billy Wingrove has stepped in as their manager.
They will face a team comprised of YouTube All-Stars. This year’s participants are iShowSpeed, who is a popular Twitch streamer from the US, and Mr Beast.
Also on the opposing team will be Danny Aarons, Chandler Hallow, xQc, Max Fosh, Kai Cenat and ChrisMD.
Their manager will be Mark Goldbridge.
Find the full list of team’s below.
Sidemen FC
KSI
Miniminter
W2S
Vikkstar123
Behzinga
Zerkaa
TBJZL
Callux
Lazarbeam
Calfreezy
Randolph
Tareq
JME
YouTube All-Stars
IShowSpeed
Mr Beast
xQc
Danny Aarons
Chandler Hallow
Niko Omilana
Max Fosh
Kai Cenat
Airrack
AboFlah
Chunkz
ChrisMD
Karl Jacobs
Theo Baker
WillNE
Yung Filly
JiDion
