YouTube stars are set to gather on Saturday for a football charity match hosted by the Sidemen.

The Sidemen Charity Match has taken place annually since 2016, and the latest event will occur on Saturday 9 September at West Ham’s London Stadium.

The sold-out event, which will be attended by 60,000 fans, is scheduled to kick off at 3pm GMT.

Fans of popular YouTubers will be able to stream the event on the group’s official channel from 2.15pm GMT – but which YouTubers will be playing?

First up, the Sidemen will be there – members include KSI, Wroetoshaw, Miniminter, Behzinga, TBJZL, Vikkstar123 and Zerkaa.

Joining them on the Sidemen FC team will be Deji, who is KSI’s brother, as well as Calfreezy, Callux, Lazarbeam, Randolph, Tareq and rapper JME. Content creator Billy Wingrove has stepped in as their manager.

They will face a team comprised of YouTube All-Stars. This year’s participants are iShowSpeed, who is a popular Twitch streamer from the US, and Mr Beast.

Also on the opposing team will be Danny Aarons, Chandler Hallow, xQc, Max Fosh, Kai Cenat and ChrisMD.

Their manager will be Mark Goldbridge.

Find the full list of team’s below.

Sidemen FC

KSI

Miniminter

W2S

Vikkstar123

Behzinga

Zerkaa

TBJZL

Callux

Lazarbeam

Calfreezy

Randolph

Tareq

JME

YouTuber Zerkaa will be playing the Sidemen Charity Match (John Barry/Shutterstock)

YouTube All-Stars

IShowSpeed

Mr Beast

xQc

Danny Aarons

Chandler Hallow

Niko Omilana

Max Fosh

Kai Cenat

Airrack

AboFlah

Chunkz

ChrisMD

Karl Jacobs

Theo Baker

WillNE

Yung Filly

JiDion