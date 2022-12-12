Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sigourney Weaver has revealed that she enjoys spending her downtime watching The Great British Bake Off with her husband.

The Alien actor cited her half-English roots in a new interview and said that she was “terribly proud” to see the display of British diversity in the show.

“The contestants are all so supportive and nice to each other,” the 73-year-old explained. “So hard-working and they come from such different backgrounds.”

Weaver, whose most recent role is in the forthcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, explained that seeing contestants who are from many different places resonated with her.

She told Radio Times: “It’s very inspiring because right now America is so polarised, there is so much resentment and fear of immigration.”

Weaver’s mother was the English actor Elizabeth Inglis, who appeared in The 39 Steps and The Letter. Weaver has spoken about her love for England before, explaining that she is “so at home in London and everywhere in the British countryside”.

“The scale is different than in America – it’s the most beautiful place. I love going to the theatre, walking around. I still have to have my English tea every day,” she told the Daily Mail in 2010.

While the show may be big here in Britain, Weaver is not the first American celebrity to open up about her love of GBBO.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said that he would like to appear on the celebrity version of the show, saying in 2018: “Baking is something I am really fascinated by, because I love to eat the finished product.”

Royals singer Lorde has previously described GBBO as her “favourite thing in the whole world”, and rapper Snoop Dogg has dubbed Mary Berry “the boss”.

David Schwimmer of Friends fame said that he loves the show. “It’s competitive, but everyone’s so lovely with each other. It’s so not American,” he told Radio Times.