Simon Cowell has said that he’ll “definitely wear a helmet” in the future after crashing his e-bike for the second time in 18 months.

The former X Factor judge broke his arm last Thursday (24 January) after suffering an accident near his home in west London.

Witnesses said that Cowell hadn’t been wearing a helmet and had “blood pouring from his face”.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the music mogul said that he was doing “OK” and “feeling much better” after the accident.

“It happened just round the corner,” he said. “I’m a bit of a nutter. I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time.”

Cowell was said to have been driving the e-bike at a speed of about 20mph when the accident occurred, with the 62-year-old then being rushed to a nearby hospital with a broken arm, badly bruised cheek and possible concussion.

He was discharged the same day and photographed with his arm in a yellow cast.

In August 2020, Cowell broke his back while testing out his new £10,000 e-bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home.

Speaking about the incident at the time and after he was forced to undergo surgery, Cowell said: “Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”