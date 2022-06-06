Simon Cowell shocks BGT audience with comment about the Queen ahead of Royal Variety Performance

TV judge appeared to question whether the royal would be able to attend the show this year

Isobel Lewis
Monday 06 June 2022 10:24
Simon Cowell makes rare apology after leaving young girl in tears on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell shocked Britain’s Got Talent viewers as he appeared to question whether the Queen would be able to see this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The latest series of the ITV competition show came to an end on Sunday (5 June), with comedian Axel Blake winning the show.

The winner of Britain’s Got Talent gets to perform at the Royal Variety Performance – which is traditionally attended by the Queen – later this year.

Earlier in the night, Cowell had shared the importance of the show during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year in particular, with fellow finalist Ben Nickless.

“I know the money’s important and the bragging rights of winning are important,” he said. “But actually, this year more than any, anyone who gets a chance to perform [for] – please, God, it is the Queen – it’s going to be a huge big deal.”

Cowell pulled a face as he made the comments, which led many viewers to ask whether he was questioning if the Queen would make it to the Royal Variety Show, which takes place in December.

“​​Was Simon just trying to pre-empt the death of the Queen?” one viewer questioned.

Another asked: “Did Simon just imply that the Queen will be dead by the time of the Royal Variety Performance?”

“Omg Simon saying ‘PLEASE GOD IT IS THE QUEEN’ at the Royal variety,” one tweet read.

The Queen pulled out of many of the weekend’s Jubilee celebrations after experiencing “discomfort” on Thursday (2 June).

However, she did appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the final parade on Sunday (5 June).

