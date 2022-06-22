Simon Cowell has shared his support for The X Factor star Tom Mann, after his fiancée Dani Hampson died on their wedding day.

The former contestant, who performed as part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, wrote on Instagram on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died on Saturday (18 June).

The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Posting a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie, Mann wrote that she was his “entire world”.

In a statement to TMZ, Cowell, who was on the judging panel ofThe X Factor, said: “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him.

“From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

Simon, 62, shares son Eric, eight, with his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Cowell and Silverman (Getty Images)

The news also prompted an outpouring of support from the music industry, with Lewis Capaldi writing: “Love you brother.”

Mimi Webb commented: “Tom, I’m so so sorry, sending all my love to you and thinking of you, love you brother... we are with you.”

Mann’s former Stereo Kicks bandmates also showed support, with Barclay Beales writing: “Sending all my love brother so sorry.”

Charlie Jones commented: “Devastated reading this Tom. Seeing all my love to you and Bowie.”

Other stars sending messages of condolence included Tom Grennan, SG Lewis, Duke Dumont, Gabrielle Aplin, and Newcastle United footballer Matt Targett.

Stereo Kicks reached fifth place on the 11th series of The X Factor and went on to release their single "Love Me So", which reached No 31 on the UK singles chart. The group disbanded a month after the single was released, after failing to secure a record deal.

As a songwriter, Mann was recently awarded a BMI award and has written for the likes of Capaldi, Rita Ora, Troye Sivan and Ronan Keating.