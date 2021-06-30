Disney Plus has announced a crossover special between The Simpsons and Marvel’s Avengers.

The animated programme will be released on the streaming service next week, and follows a similar crossover between The Simpsons and Star Wars, which debuted earlier this year.

Entitled The Simpsons: The Good, the Bart and the Loki, the special will feature the guest voice of Tom Hiddleston, who plays the title role in the ongoing Disney Plus series Loki.

Veteran Simpsons showrunner Al Jean shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Enter...the Springfield Avengers!”

Artwork for the episode sees a number of familiar characters from the long-running animated comedy mocked up as Marvel heroes.

These include Ralph Wiggum, who is styled as The Hulk, Moe Szyslak, who is supposed to be Vision, and Carl Carlsson, who is cast as Nick Fury.

The programme will arrive on Disney Plus on 7 July, 2021.

Loki is currently two-thirds of the way through its six-episode run, with the latest episode (released 30 June) delivering a series of big twists.

You can click here for a rundown of everything that’s arriving on Disney Plus this July.