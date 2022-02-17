Single’s Inferno contestant Moon Se-hoon calls out Netflix show’s editing after viewer criticism
‘The staff are to blame a little,’ he said
A controversial contestant featured on reality show Single’s Inferno has criticised the Netflix show for its editing.
The series follows nine Korean single people as they search for love on a deserted island. Moon Se-hoon went on to receive a backlash from viewers who believed he was showcasing “obsessive” behaviour towards fellow contestant and love interest, Shin Ji-yeon.
Se-hoon was accused of “relentlessly” pursuing the contestant – and actually ended up winning her affections; after securing two dates with her, they left the show as a couple.
In the first episode, Se-hoon told viewers: “I never give up. When I find someone I like, I have to date her. That's the kind of person I am.”
Speaking in a Q&A on GomongTube about the backlash, Se-hoon revealed that he has been threatened by viewers since the series was released in January.
“I’ve received a lot of criticisms via DM,” he said. “They would say ‘I’m going to punch your face and smash your glasses.’ There were a lot of people that didn’t like me.”
Se-hoon addressed claims that he was “toxic” for showing certain emotions when Ji-yeon didn’t seem to be interested in him, and Se-blamed the editing for making appear so. “The staff are to blame a little on their part,” he said.
Meanwhile, according to Koreaboo, contestant Kim Hyeon-joong also referenced what he believed to be bad editing.
He said: “I knew going in that there would be many scenes that [were heavily edited] could create a specific opinion and misunderstanding about me, but I did not expect such severe malicious comments.”
Single’s Inferno is available to stream on Netflix now. The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.
