Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

New drama awaits the stars of Sister Wives, TLC’s hit reality series about the polygamous Brown family.

In the trailer for the forthcoming season 19, airing this September, 55-year-old father Kody Brown is shown in a heated conversation with Meri, whom he recently split from.

“I’m not your wife anymore,” Meri says to him, as he retorts: “It’s not divorce that sucks, it’s marrying the wrong person.”

“What sucks is marrying the wrong person and not having the decency to tell her until 32 years later,” she tells the cameras.

Meri was Kody’s first wife, whom he married in 1990 and shares one child with. Kody married his second wife Janelle Brown in 1993, with whom he shares five children – their sixth child, son Garrison, died by suicide in March.

In 1994, Kody married his third wife, Christine; the two share six children together. By 2010, Kody added his fourth wife, Robyn, to the family. They got legally married in 2014, and share two biological children and three children from Robyn’s previous marriage.

Kody’s first three marriages have crumbled over the show’s past seasons, leaving him now only married to Robyn.

Christine and Kody “spiritually divorced” in 2021. She has since gotten married to David Woolley, who will make his Sister Wives debut in the new season.

open image in gallery (L-R) Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown and Christine Brown ( Getty Images for AEG Live )

Janelle confirmed her split from Kody in 2022; however, at the time she said she doesn’t consider herself “divorced” because they were never “legally married.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The trailer also teases marital issues between Kody and Robyn, as she admits she’s struggling with “losing respect for” him.

“What did I do to deserve this? What did I do wrong?” he asks the cameras while describing the inner-family drama as “civil war.”

In an earlier statement, TLC confirmed that while the season won’t go into detail about Garrison’s death, it will show the family navigating “this incredible tragedy,” and “(coming) together to mourn and celebrate his life.”

Garrison’s death at age 25 was announced by Janelle on Instagram.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Sister Wives season 19 premieres on September 15.