The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran has named his late bandmate Tom Parker as his reason for signing up to the next season of Dancing on Ice.

The singer was announced as the final celebrity to join the forthcoming run of the ITV ice-dancing competition on Tuesday (11 October).

Among others, Kaneswaran will compete alongside Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, former EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer, ex-footballer and presenter John Fashanu and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne.

The “Glad You Came” vocalist appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain to discuss his appearance on the show and admitted that he still has some hesitation about the competition.

“Honestly I don’t know why I said yes to this,” he admitted to hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, before sharing a more positive outlook.

“I’m overall very excited, after this I’m going to do training and meet Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.”

After joking that The Wanted aren’t “known for their dance moves”, Kaneswaran expressed hopes that his bandmate Jay McGuiness’s success as a Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2015 would be beneficial.

The Wanted (PA)

“Jay [McGuiness] is going to be my lucky charm,” he said. “I’m trying not to be in a fearful mindset. I’m looking forward to meeting the cast and crew.

“I’m quite competitive, but not to the point where it’s unhealthy. I just want to put on a show for everyone to see.”

He also noted that Tom Parker, who died of brain cancer in March, will also be on his mind during his time on the show.

According to Metro, the singer added that Parker had inspired him to “seize the day” and “live life to the fullest”.

Dancing on Ice will return in January 2023.