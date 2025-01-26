SNL fans praise ‘genius’ cameo during Timothée Chalamet performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live fans were stunned to see Adam Sandler make a surprise appearance on Saturday’s episode (25 January), returning to his roots on the show.

Sandler, 58, was a cast member on SNL between 1990 and 1995 and has made numerous cameos since then.

His most recent return saw him introduce a musical performance by host Timothée Chalamet, who sang the Bob Dylan songs Outlaw Blues and Three Angels, fresh off his Oscar nomination for the Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

Sandler’s brief appearance also played off a gag from this year’s Golden Globes, when host Nikki Glaser asked him to deliver an exaggerated pronunciation of Chalamet.

Repeating the joke on SNL, Sandler bellowed: “Ladies and gentlemen, I love him too, Timothée Chalameeeet!”

Viewers were quick to sing the praises of the cameo, with one writing: “Getting Sandler to announce Timmy so he could say ‘Chalamet’ is genius.”

“Playing the long game on the Golden Globes joke,” noted a second fan.

“I just saw Adam Sandler introducing Timmy on SNL. I thought I was hallucinating. The universe is healing,” added a third.

A fourth said: “OH MY WOW! They actually brought Adam Sandler out to give us another! “Ahhhh Timothée Chalamet !”

“Sandler must’ve had a police escort to get from the Garden to NBC so fast! Just so he could intro Chalamet,” joked a fifth viewer, referencing the fact that the Uncut Gems actor is a big basketball fan.

Adam Sandler on SNL ( SNL/NBC )

Chalamet, who made history with his Oscar nomination, becoming the first man since James Dean to secure two Oscar nods for Best Actor before turning 30, was also praised for his performance.

“I love Timmy. He really puts his best in everything,” said one fan.

“The second song was so emotional. Anyone else out there shed a tear?” asked another.

A third added: “Need to go to a Timothée Bob Chalamet concert ASAP.”

Eagle-eyed viewers also spotted British singer-songwriter James Blake playing the keyboard in Chalamet’s band.

“I love that James Blake is part of this! That guy is such an immense talent,” wrote a fan.

A second said: “OK Timothée, I see you singing Bob Dylan with freaking James Blake playing piano and doing backing vocals.”