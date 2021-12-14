Chloe Fineman called Lauren Boebert an “actual clown” after the controversial Republican criticised the comedian’s “poorly-acted” sketch on a recent Saturday Night Live episode.

The six-minute sketch, which aired on Saturday (11 December), mocked Ms Boebert’s and politician Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-gun stance. Both Congresswomen were depicted holding semi-automatic rifles, while asserting that coronavirus was a “fake disease”.

While Fineman impersonated Ms Boebert, fellow SNL cast member Cecily Strong portrayed Ms Greene in the show’s cold open, which also parodied chief medical adviser to the US president, Dr Anthony Fauci, and the “disgraced” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris.

After she watched the skit, Ms Boebert called Fineman a “no name actor” and ridiculed the popular NBC show, as well as actor Alec Baldwin.

On 12 December, she tweeted: “Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there.”

In October, Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on the sets of indie Western film Rust, killing its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Last night (13 December), Fineman reportedly shared Ms Boebert’s tweet to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Lmaoooooooo.”

She also posted a still from the sketch on her feed and called the congresswoman an “actual clown” in the caption.

On the SNL episode, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, Strong opened the controversial segment by saying the government has been “using” Covid-19 – or “this fake disease” – to restrict American citizens’ personal freedoms.

“Do they think we’re dumb?” Strong asked.

“Please. Would they give a dumb person a gun?” Fineman responded, adding, “Yes.”