The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
SNL’s Chloe Fineman responds to ‘actual clown’ Lauren Boebert’s tweet calling her a ‘no name’ actor
Sketch depicted Lauren Boebert holding semi-automatic rifle while claiming Covid-19 was ‘fake disease’
Related video: Second video resurfaces of Lauren Boebert calling Ilhan Omar 'jihadi squad'
Chloe Fineman called Lauren Boebert an “actual clown” after the controversial Republican criticised the comedian’s “poorly-acted” sketch on a recent Saturday Night Live episode.
The six-minute sketch, which aired on Saturday (11 December), mocked Ms Boebert’s and politician Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-gun stance. Both Congresswomen were depicted holding semi-automatic rifles, while asserting that coronavirus was a “fake disease”.
While Fineman impersonated Ms Boebert, fellow SNL cast member Cecily Strong portrayed Ms Greene in the show’s cold open, which also parodied chief medical adviser to the US president, Dr Anthony Fauci, and the “disgraced” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris.
After she watched the skit, Ms Boebert called Fineman a “no name actor” and ridiculed the popular NBC show, as well as actor Alec Baldwin.
On 12 December, she tweeted: “Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there.”
In October, Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun on the sets of indie Western film Rust, killing its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Last night (13 December), Fineman reportedly shared Ms Boebert’s tweet to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Lmaoooooooo.”
She also posted a still from the sketch on her feed and called the congresswoman an “actual clown” in the caption.
On the SNL episode, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, Strong opened the controversial segment by saying the government has been “using” Covid-19 – or “this fake disease” – to restrict American citizens’ personal freedoms.
“Do they think we’re dumb?” Strong asked.
“Please. Would they give a dumb person a gun?” Fineman responded, adding, “Yes.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies