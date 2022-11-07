SNL fans criticise announcement that Dave Chappelle will host series next week
Saturday Night Live fans have criticised the announcement that Dave Chappelle will host the series next week.
Chappelle has become a polarising figure in recent years, thanks to several jokes about transgender people in his recent stand-up specials that critics have described as transphobic.
Over the weekend, it was announced that Chappelle would be hosting the 12 November episode of the long-running US sketch show, with hip-hop duo Black Star appearing as musical guests.
Chappelle has hosted the show twice before, with his most recent hosting stint coming in November 2020, hours after Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.
Reacting to the news on social media, some fans of the show voiced objections to Chappelle’s involvement with SNL, with many raising concerns about his comments regarding trans people.
“Ugh why is #SNL bringing back Dave Chappelle again? So he can make more transphobic jokes?”
“I love SNL. I’ve been a fan all my life. But having Dave Chappelle on as host is not the move. You have your first non-binary cast member ever and then you book an proud and open transphobe. What a disappointment,” another person wrote.
“Do you ever read the room?” someone else wrote.
“Good to know transphobia isn’t a dealbreaker with y’all,” another person commented.
In his 2021 Netflix special The Closer, Chappelle defended Harry Potter author JK Rowling, declaring that he was “team Terf”. “Terf” is an acronym standing for “Trans-exlusionary radical feminist”.
The backlash to Chappelle’s remarks about trans people has previously led to venues cancelling scheduled stand-up performances. Earlier this year, plans to name a high school theatre in Chappelle’s honour were abandoned at the comedian’s request following an outcry among students.
Chappelle has nonetheless continued to tour extensively, and his special The Closer was recently nominated for an Emmy.
The Independent has contacted NBC for comment.
