A Minneapolis venue has cancelled Dave Chappelle’s show in response to social media backlash against the comedian’s comments on the transgender community.

First Avenue released a statement saying: “We hear you and we are sorry,” adding that they have worked hard to make their venues the “safest spaces in the country.”

Mr Chappelle’s comments on the community in his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, attracted controversy.

The gig, which was held on Wednesday 20 July, was moved to the Varsity Theatre.

