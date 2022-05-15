Kate McKinnon mocked the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard during the cold open on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live (14 May).

The two actors are embroiled in a lawsuit as a result of an op-ed Heard wrote, which Depp claims defamed him and ruined his career.

The comedian touched on other current events including Roe v Wade, the Russian-Ukraine war, and the baby formula shortage, before settling on an update on the multi-million dollar trial.

“I know it’s not the most pertinent story at the moment,” McKinnon began. “But with all the problems in the world, isn’t it nice to have a news story we all can collectively say ‘glad it ain’t me?’”

Turning to “live coverage” of the trial, the rest of the cast spoofed Depp’s prior allegation that Heard had left faecal matter in his bed out of anger.

With Aidy Bryant as the prosecuting lawyer, she questioned Kyle Mooney’s Depp on the stand about the alleged events.

While Heard’s lawyer, played by Heidi Gardner, objected, as she claims that they’ve “been through this” and that “there’s no actual proof this ever happened”.

After cutting to video footage of Depp’s property manager (Kenan Thompson) finding the excrement, the judge, played by Cecily Strong finally cuts in, saying: “I think I’ve seen enough. This trial has given me a lot to consider.

“On one hand, I believe Mr Depp’s story. But on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know that. This is not the first woman you made so mad that she pooped in your bed,” she joked.

SNL’s season finale, airing next week on 28 May, will welcome Natasha Lyonne as its host, alongside Japanese Breakfast as the evening’s musical guest.