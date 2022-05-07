Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor and Amber Heard release duelling confident statements
Follow for the latest updates
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard delivered her second day of testimony on Thursday in the trial over a defamation lawsuit brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
The trial is on hiatus for a week with both sides issuing statements of confidence in how proceedings are going.
On Thursday, Heard spoke extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.
Heard had previously described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp and a blossoming relationship as she fell “head over heels in love”. However, her testimony took a darker turn as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her, his jealousy, and his drug and alcohol use.
Depp and Heard almost ran into each other in court after her sexual assault testimony
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard nearly ran into each other as the court took a break shortly after her testimony on an alleged sexual assault by Mr Depp.
Court security stopped Mr Depp from walking out of the courtroom at the break, allowing Ms Heard to leave the witness stand and head back to her legal team on the other side of the room.
Read more:
Depp and Heard nearly run into each other after her testimony on alleged assault
Former married couple appears to make brief eye contact at heated moment in trial
Heard claims Depp accused her of having an affair with Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne is the latest star to be named in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Heard returned to the witness stand for a second day on Thursday 5 May, where she told the court that Depp had accused her of having an affair with Redmayne while they were filming The Danish Girl (2015).
Read more:
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp accused her of having an affair with Eddie Redmayne
‘I got the sense that he thought I was sleeping with the director, and then it was with the actor I was filming with,’ Heard said in her testimony on 5 May
How courtroom live-streaming turned an ugly battle between Depp and Heard into a circus
Tom Murray reports on how the lines between justice and entertainment have blurred.
Depp v Heard: How courtroom live-streaming has turned a bitter trial into a circus
As Law&Crime Network streams every single detail of the high-profile case, Tom Murray reports on how the lines between justice and entertainment have blurred
Voices: Johnny Depp was lovable onscreen – it doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy
A lot of people have fond memories of growing up with Johnny Depp’s films – I get it. But this is ultimately irrelevant, writes Sunny Hundal.
Opinion: Johnny Depp was lovable onscreen – it doesn’t mean he’s a nice guy
A lot of people have fond memories of growing up with Johnny Depp’s films – I get it. But this is ultimately irrelevant
Heard tells court she thought Depp was going to kill her
Amber Heard told a court that she thought Johnny Depp was going to kill her “without realising it” as a jury was shown photos of injuries she claims he inflicted on her.
Read more:
Amber Heard tells court she thought Johnny Depp was going to kill her
Actress testified that star ‘sounded like an animal in pain’ as he allegedly attacked her
Depp and Heard issue duelling statements sharing confidence in trial as court breaks for week
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have issued duelling statements sharing confidence in their respective legal teams’ standing their defamation trial as the Virginia court proceedings take a week’s break.
Following incendiary testimony by Ms Heard on Thursday, in which she claimed Mr Depp sexually assaulted her, a spokesperson for Mr Depp said in a statement released to media outlets that “as Mr Depp’s counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms Heard did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination”.
A spokesperson for Ms Heard told The Independent that “as evidenced by the statement just released, Mr Depp’s defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor”.
Read more:
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue duelling statements as court takes week break
Depp team says Heard delivered ‘performance of her life’ while Heard team says Depp case is ‘rapidly’ falling apart
Heard sobs as she recounts fight where Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her
Amber Heard sobbed as she recounted a fight in Australia with Johnny Depp during which she claims that he sexually assaulted her with a vodka bottle.
The Hollywood actress claims the Pirates of the Caribbean star slammed her against a wall, threw bottles at her and ripped off her nightgown in a drug-fuelled rage in Australia in March 2015.
Read more:
Amber Heard sobs recounting fight where Johnny Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her
The Aquaman star says she slept behind a “barricaded” door and took sleeping pills to fall asleep
Heard references previous claim Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs
Amber Heard said she “instantly” thought “of Kate Moss and stairs” when she recounted a fight with Johnny Depp involving her sister Whitney.
On the stand on Thursday in the defamation trial between the two actors, Ms Heard walked through one of many fights between herself and Mr Depp, with this one taking place in March 2015.
Read more:
Amber Heard references previous claim Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs
‘I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face. And he didn’t push my sister down the stairs,’ Heard says
Heard tells court Depp cheated on her after their wedding
Amber Heard has testified that Johnny Depp cheated on her with another woman just after the former couple got married.
A jury at their multi-million dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, was told by the actress that her husband had an “on-and-off” relationship with the woman, who he had been text messaging.
“I found his iPad open, he had been texting someone with it open, he had passed out, and I saw he was texting a woman he had a relationship with on and off at the beginning of our relationship so I recognised the name but the date was right after the wedding.”
Read more:
Amber Heard tells court Johnny Depp cheated on her after their wedding
Actress said she found out after Mr Depp ‘passed out’ with his iPad open
Heard says Depp subjected her to ‘disgusting’ and violent grilling about sex scene
Amber Heard has alleged that Johnny Depp once subjected her to a “disgusting” and violent grilling about a sex scene she had filmed with James Franco.
Read more:
Heard says Depp subjected her to ‘disgusting’ grilling about sex scene with Franco
Heard is testifying in defamation trial in Virginia
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.