SNL: Colin Jost questions several companies’ ‘fake’ decision to drop Kanye West over antisemitic comments
’You didn’t have to announce that you were cutting ties,’ comedian said
Saturday Night Live questioned the decision of several companies to “drop” Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks.
During the Weekend Update segment of the US sketch show’s latest episode, which was broadcast on Saturday (29 October), Colin Jost said that several announcements sounded “fake”.
According to SNL star Jost, companies that were not already associated with the controversial rapper did not need to weigh in.
“Is it just me or did half of the companies that dropped Kanye sound fake?” Jost asked.
“I saw the headline, ‘TJ Maxx cuts Yeezy-branded merchandise amid Kanye West fallout.’ I was like, ‘Did Kanye know he worked for TJ Maxx?’”
Jost went on, “Also unless we already associate you with Kanye, you didn’t have to announce that you were cutting ties. We didn’t need Peloton to announce, ‘We’re no longer playing Kanye’s music.’
“Thanks, Peloton, now we can rest easy knowing we won’t hear ‘Gold Digger’ while we have a heart attack on your bike.”
Jost was referencing the scene in HBO’s Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That, in which a character dues of a heart attack after exercising on a Peloton bike.
Elsewhere in the episode, Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong delighted viewers with a “hilarious” skit lampooning the rapper being removed from Skechers headquarters.
Last week, West was escorted from the premises after making an unannounced visit days after Adidas had severed ties with him over his antisemitic comments.
According to Forbes magazine, West’s net worth dropped from $2bn (£1.74bn) to $400m (£348m) overnight after he was dropped by Adidas.
