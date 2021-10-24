Saturday Night Live welcomed three surprise guests on 23 October.

Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski, and Nicholas Braun all made unexpected appearances during a sketch hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Jason Sudeikis, the episode’s host, also participated, alongside comedian and former SNL cast member Fred Armisen.

Isaac is currently starring in Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, and was also recently seen in the TV series Scenes from a Marriage with Jessica Chastain.

Ratajkowski is preparing to release her first book of essays, titled My Body, on 9 November. Publishing house Henry Holt has deemed it a “deeply honest investigation of what it means to be a woman and a commodity”.

Braun has reprised his role as Cousin Greg on season three of Succession, which is currently airing. His work as the bumbling Greg earned him an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category in 2020.

A recurring gag during the skit consisted in Thompson’s character repeatedly misidentifying Braun, and an increasingly distressed Braun reminding him that he was, in fact, Nicholas Braun.

Succession is now airing on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max in the US.

Viewers in the UK can watch the series on Sky Atlantic and Now, with new episodes arriving on NOW at 2am BST on Mondays.