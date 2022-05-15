Selena Gomez and Post Malone have been labelled “divas” in the latest Saturday Night Live promo.

The Only Murders in the Building star is making her hosting debut on Saturday (14 May), with the “Rockstar” rapper as the evening’s musical guest.

In a new preview, ahead of the upcoming episode, the pair are joined by SNL regulars Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang.

After Gomez announces her emcee duties, Bryant responds: “Two pop stars and two comedy actors, huh.”

“I’m actually also an actor,” Gomez retorts, with Malone adding: “And I’m not really a pop star.”

Yang chimes in: “And I prefer drama,” quickly prompting Bryant to quip: “Ok, well I didn’t know you were also a bunch of divas. Rude.”

Malone can be seen with his mouth gaping as he acts shocked by her comment.

Bowen Yang, Selena Gomez, Aidy Bryant, and Post Malone on SNL (SNL/YouTube)

While this appearance will mark Gomez’s first time as the show’s presenter, she previously performed as the musical guest in 2016.

It was recently announced that Russian Doll co-creator and lead Natasha Lyonne will take over as host for the 47th season finale on 21 May. Pop group Japanese Breakfast will be the episode’s musical act.

The next episode of SNL will premiere on 14 May on NBC at 11:30 pm EST.