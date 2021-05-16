Tom Cruise was teased for his height and for returning his Golden Globes on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

In the Weekend Update segment, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che joked about new Covid mask guidelines, politician Liz Cheney, and Cruise’s recent decision to return his Golden Globes.

Che said: “It was reported that Tom Cruise protested the lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press by returning his three Golden Globe statues, which was tough for him because they were sitting on pretty high shelves.”

Cruise, who is reportedly 5ft 7in, returned his prizes after several months of criticism of the HFPA, which does not have a single Black member.

Elsewhere in the episode, the latest announcement on Covid masks in the US was mocked, with Kate McKinnon reprising her role as Dr Anthony Fauci.

Cruise recently made headlines after appearing in Seth Rogen’s new memoir, Yearbook.

In an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show, Rogen recounted some of the stranger Hollywood experiences documented in his forthcoming book of essays, including an “absurd” trip to Cruise’s house around 2006.

During the encounter, Cruise allegedly tried to convince Rogen of the merits of Scientology.