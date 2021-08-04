Soleil Moon Frye has shared a warning with other parents after three of her children tested positive for Covid.

The Punky Brewster star wrote in a recent Instagram post: “Please take a moment to read this. If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested.

“I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid-19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive. I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well.”

Frye has four children aged five to 15. She said she doesn’t know where her children contracted the virus, and that “all of us that have been around them have tested negative”.

The actor expressed her “deepest respect” for caretakers and frontline workers, adding: “I have more love in my heart than ever for the angels that surround me. ... I have felt so many emotions these past days. I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches. I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them. I have shed many tears. It has brought up a lot for me.”

Frye urged her followers to stay safe, stressing: “That is part of the mystery in this, how hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread.”

Children under 12 aren’t able to get vaccinated against Covid in the US, while children aged 12 and older are able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. US health officials have recommended that children wear masks as they head back to school in the autumn.