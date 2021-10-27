Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has responded after LeBron James tore into the show’s ending earlier this month.

American basketball player James, who recently appeared in Space Jam: A New Legacy, was caught speaking to his teammate Anthony Davis about Squid Game after a game on Tuesday (12 October).

*Spoilers below*

“Yeah, I did finish it. You finish it? You watched it? You done?” James asked Davis in a video captured by Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register.

He continued: “Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f****** flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?”

James’ comments made their way to Dong-hyuk, who responded: “Have you seen Space Jam 2? LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending.”

“That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending,’” he said in an interview with The Guardian.

(Netflix)

In the same interview, Hwang Dong confirmed that there have been talks between him and Netflix in regards to a second season of Squid Game.

“Of course there is talk,” he said. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

The Korean-language show, which has become the most successful Netflix show of all time, has taken the world by storm. Netflix revealed it has been watched by 111m households since it was released on 17 September.