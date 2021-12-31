Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae says Seong Gi-hun will play the game again in season 2

Second season of dystopian drama was confirmed in November

Isobel Lewis
Friday 31 December 2021 13:29
Comments
Trailer for Netflix thriller Squid Game

Lee Jung-jae has confirmed that his Squid Game character will play the game once more when the show returns for a second season.

The Korean-language drama was a surprise hit for Netflix when it dropped earlier this year, quickly becoming the streaming service’s most watched show of all time.

A second season was confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in November.

Speaking to People, the show’s star Lee discussed the fate of his character Seong Gi-Hun, who at the end of the series won the game and was released from the arena. The final episode, however, hinted that he would return to the game in order confront the people running it.

“I have no idea what will happen or the scale of it, but the only thing [Hwang] did tell me was that Seong Gi-hun is going to be in the show again, and he’s going to be playing in the arena again,” he said.

Recommended

“I hope there’s some sort of twist that’ll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers. If it was predictable, it would be no fun.”

Earlier this week, Hwang suggested that a third outing was also on the cards, saying: “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion soon.”

“We are aware that everyone is waiting [for the next season to come out] so we’re all trying to think positively about the creation of the next season,” he added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in