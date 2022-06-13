Netflix officially announces Squid Game season two with note from director

Netflix on Sunday (12 June) officially confirmed that Squid Game will return for a second season following its phenomenal success.

In January, during the fourth-quarter earnings call, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said there would Squid Game would “absolutely” be getting a second season, adding, “the Squid Game universe has just begun”.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, producer and director of the Korean dystopian drama, had confirmed that season two was in the works during an interview with the Associated Press last November.

However, Sunday’s post is Netflix’s first official confirmation that the series would be returning on its platform after Squid Game became the streamer’s most watched show ever within 12 days of its release in September 2021.

“Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season Two,” a post on Netflix’s official Twitter account read, referencing the popular South Korean children’s game Red Light-Green Light that is featured in the show.

The Twitter post also included a message for the show’s fans from Hwang, who thanked them for “loving our show”.

His note read: “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

Hwang teased season two by promising the return of fan-favourite characters, including protagonist Gi-hun or Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) and its masked antagonist The Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) who organises the titular, deathly games.

“The man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” Hwang added, talking about The Salesman (Gong Yoo), who recruits Gi-hun to play in the games.

“You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheoul-su,” the 51-year-old promised as fans reacted to the idea that the gigantic doll who massacred participants in Squid Game’s reimagining of Red Light-Green Light could have an equally murderous, robotic boyfriend.

An official release date for season two is awaited.