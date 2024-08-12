Support truly

A new trailer for the second series of Squid Game introduces a new batch of desperate contestants.

Late last month, Netflix’s record-breaking Korean dystopian thriller announced that its highly anticipated return would premiere on December 26 three years after the first season aired.

The new clip refrains from showing the faces of the contestants featured in the second season, but does zoom in to highlight the players’ numbers (each contestant on the show is referred to by their assigned number). The only player identity unveiled was that of the returning character Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the winner of Squid Game in season one.

New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

Following the new teaser’s release on X, fans have responded in urgency, with one begging Netflix to “release it nowwww.” “All good things to those who wait,” the show’s official X account responded.

“Ohhh.... Can’tttt wait,” a second tweeted, while the show’s account replied: “Your patience shall be rewarded soon enough.”

“Well it’s about time,” a third added. “Show me the others already,” another person demanded.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series is about a group of cash-strapped contestants fighting to the death for a life-changing sum of money.

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport,” the official season two logline states. “Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

open image in gallery ‘Squid Game’ season two will see the return of Gi-hun, the winner of season one ( JuHan Noh for Netflix )

Lee will return to star in season two alongside fellow returning cast members Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo.

Season two will be followed by a third and final season arriving sometime in 2025.

Squid Game, which currently ranks as Netflix’s most-watched season of television in the company’s history, also became the first non-English language drama series to receive nominations in several major categories at the Emmy Awards, including Best Drama.

Lead star Lee Jung-jae became the first Korean to win the Best Actor award, and Hwang became the first Asian director to win in the Outstanding Drama Series category and the first ever director to win for a non-English language series.