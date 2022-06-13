‘I’m screaming’: Squid Game fans react after director teases Young-hee’s ‘boyfriend’
‘Damn, life is unfair,’ one person tweeted
Squid Game fans are reacting to director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s reveal that the show’s animatronic killer doll has a “boyfriend”, who will star in the newly confirmed season two.
On Sunday (12 June), Netflix on Twitter officially announced that season two of Squid Game – which became the streaming service’s most-watched show within 12 days of its release in September 2021 – had been greenlit.
The announcement came after Hwang and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos separately promised a follow-up to the Korean dystopian drama, which sees cash-strapped participants compete in popular children’s games with a deadly twist.
Netflix’s post was accompanied by a note from Hwang which promised the return of fan-favourite characters such as protagonist Gi-hun and masked antagonist The Front Man.
“You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheoul-su,” the 51-year-old promised, referencing the creepy, gigantic doll that massacred game players in a lethal round of Red Light-Green Light in season one.
“NO STOP CAUSE YOUNG-HEE IS THE F****** DOLL – SHE HAS A BOYFRIEND?!” one person tweeted, reacting to the director’s reveal.
Another person joked: “Even Young-hee has a boyfriend, but I’m still single what is this”
“Young-hee‘s boyfriend.... oh brother,” one person tweeted, at the prospect of yet another murderous doll on Squid Game.
“I’m screaming,” another fan wrote.
Explaining the origins of Cheoul-su, one Twitter user wrote: “In the Korean textbooks that inspired Cheol-su and Young-hee, Cheol is her brother, but they changed him to being her boyfriend for Squid Game.”
An official release date for season two is awaited.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies