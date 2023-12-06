Squid Game: The Challenge players rumoured to have been in ‘love triangle’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Squid Game: The Challenge players are opening up about a “love triangle” that is rumoured to have developed between three contestants.

Netflix’s adaptation of its 2021 hit South Korean dystopian drama sees a group of 456 contestants compete in a series of mentally and physically taxing challenges for the chance to win $4.56m (£3.55m).

Last week, it was revealed by player 301, Trey, that several contestants resorted to using lubricated condoms – provided by production – to try and soothe their chapped lips.

This claim quickly raised questions among viewers who wondered if people had formed relationships that turned sexual in the communal dorms.

“I don’t know for sure if they f***ed,” Phalisia, player 229, said on a recent episode on The Viall Files podcast. “But I can say that I was in the bathroom when they both were in the shower.”

When asked who “they” were, she responded: “There’s a love triangle going on, just search the internet, and I’m sure you guys can find it.”

The first mention of a supposed “love triangle” was made by player 278, Ashley, during an earlier appearance on The Viall Files podcast, according to ComingSoon.net. At the time, she had alleged that player 271, Joy, and player 417, Alex, were involved in a so-called “love triangle”.

Ashley’s claims were backed up by player 188, Sam, who recalled that “there was a little showman between players Joy and Ashley”.

“[Alex] was on the bunk above me and they’d lie in bed each night and cuddle a bit, but then when it was lights out you had to go back to your own bunk,” Sam told The Tab.

“In the showers, there were modesty showers for the Muslim players, which was floor-to-ceiling frosted glass and there were rumours people were f***ing in them. But I don’t know how true that is!”

Joy and Alex have not yet addressed the rumours. It’s also unknown who or if there is a third person involved in the “love triangle”.

Fan-favourite contestant 243, Stephen, shared a similar anecdote on TikTok, telling his followers that some contestants had been prematurely “booted from” the show after they broke the rules by “hooking up”.

Before the 16-day filming period at Warf Studios London, Stephen explained that the contestants were “individually quarantined” in a hotel.

“[We were] not allowed to interact or talk to each other,” he said. “Some people got caught sneaking into each other’s rooms and hooking up so they got booted from the show.”

Squid Game: The Challenge season finale will be released tonight (6 December) on Netflix at 6pm PST/9pm EST.