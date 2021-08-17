New Star Wars anime series Visions shares thrilling new trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars anime series has been released today (17th August).

The new show, called Star Wars: Visions will tell all-new Star Wars stories through traditional Japanese style anime. There will be seven stories in total.

Speaking about the new series, executive producer James Waugh said: “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

In addition to the trailer, both the Japanese and English dub cast for the series have also been unveiled.

The series will include the voices of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Temuera Morrison, Shelby Young, Karen Fukuhara, Simu Liu, Masi Oka, David Harbour, Henry Golding, Jamie Chung and George Takei.

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

In other Star Wars news, Giancarlo Esposito recently gave fans an update on the progress of the third season of The Mandalorian.

The acclaimed spin-off series sees Esposito play the villainous Moff Gideon, a role he will reprise in the forthcoming outing.

During an appearance at GalaxyCon, Esposito revealed that the entire first season of The Book of Boba Fett was filmed before The Mandalorian’s next run of episodes.

“They just finished shooting Boba Fett, and soon they will start on season three of The Mandalorian,” he said.

Asked to confirm speculation that his character would reappear in the next batch of Mandalorian episodes, Esposito joked: “Yes, you’re going to see me kill this baby [“Baby Yoda”]. How about that? It’s totally wrong, but you know what, I’ve got to hold out somewhere that I’m going to win.”

Star Wars: Visions will premiere on 22 September on Disney Plus.