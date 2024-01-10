Stephen Fry calls on King’s Guard to stop using real bear fur

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stephen Fry has backed a PETA campaign calling on the UK government to stop using real fur in the bearskin caps worn by the King’s Guard.

The comedian and QI host, 66, narrated a two-minute video for the animal rights group, which documents how fur from black bears in Canada is used to make caps for the “purely ornamental headgear that serves no military purpose”.

Fry joined PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) in urging the government to use caps made from faux fur that “meets all the criteria outlined by the Ministry of Defence (MoD)” instead.

In a statement to the BBC, the MoD said the fur used to make the tall, black hats is from “legal and licensed hunts”.

Members of the King’s Guard wear these caps during ceremonial military events such as the Changing of the Guard outside Buckingham Palace.

In the video, Fry explained that the animals are baited using buckets of strong-smelling foods “making them easy targets” for hunters who shoot them with guns and crossbows when they approach the trap.

The bears might not always die on the spot, but might suffer a painful, slow death from infection or blood loss, Fry said, adding it takes the skin of at least one slain bear to make a single cap.

“By continuing to purchase caps made of black bear fur, the UK government drives demand for pelts and effectively incentivises hunters like these to bait and kill bears,” he said.

Fry continued: “A faux bear fur has been developed that meets all criteria outlined by the MoD and performs better than bear fur in a number of areas.

“Yet the MoD refuses to make the switch. Every day that our soldiers wear hats made from the slaughtered bears brings dishonour to our country.

“It’s time for a changing of the guard.”

A representative for PETA said they would share the footage with King Charles, who has previously been hailed as “possibly the most significant environmentalist in history”, in the hope of enabling the switch from real to fake fur.

A keen environmental activist, Charles called on members of the British public to help protect the climate in his 2023 Christmas message.

Reacting to PETA’s claim there is a viable alternative to real fur, a spokeswoman for the MoD told the BBC: “To date and to the department’s knowledge, an alternative has yet to meet the standards required to provide an effective replacement for the bearskin ceremonial caps.”

The Independent has contacted the MoD for comment.