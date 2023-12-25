King Charles urges public to protect environment in Christmas message

King Charles III urged the public to help protect the environment in his 2023 Christmas message.

His Majesty spoke from the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace, where he addressed the nation and Commonwealth countries.

Charles, a keen environmental campaigner who delivered a speech at the recent Cop28 UN Climate Change summit, said: "We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children.

“During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share."