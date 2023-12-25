Watch in full: Charles delivers 2023 King’s Speech from Buckingham Palace

King Charles III's delivered 2023's King's Speech with a Christmas message focused on paying tribute to "selfless" community volunteers and urging the public to protect the environment.

It is Charles's second King's Speech, and was delivered in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace which leads on to the royal residence’s iconic balcony.

His Majesty also referenced conflicts around the world, saying that he prayed "We can... do all in our power to protect each other."

The living tree seen in today's broadcast will be replanted after the broadcast in a nod to the King's environmental interests.