Watch live: Charles delivers King’s Speech from Buckingham Palace

Watch live as King Charles III delivers the annual King’s Speech on Monday, 25 December.

His Majesty is delivering the second Christmas message of his reign from a Buckingham Palace room decorated with a living Christmas tree.

The King, like Queen Elizabeth II, writes his Christmas broadcasts.

He followed his mother’s well-established template last year, with a personal reflection on the year focusing on current issues with a Christian framework.

The living tree seen in today’s broadcast will be replanted in a nod to the King’s environmental interests.

It comes after he delivered a speech at the recent Cop28 UN Climate Change summit.

Charles’s message is being delivered in the Buckingham Palace room that leads on to the royal residence’s iconic balcony, where members of the royal family have made historic appearances such as after Charles’s coronation or Trooping the Colour celebrations.