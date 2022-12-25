Watch in full: King Charles III delivers first Christmas message as sovereign

King Charles III has delivered his first-ever Christmas Day message as sovereign.

It is the first Christmas that Britons will be without the warm words of Queen Elizabeth II since the very-first televised speech in 1957.

The King thanked the public for the outpouring of love and sympathy following the death of his mother.

He then said that Christmas can be a “poignant” time for those who have lost loved ones.

In his address, King Charles spoke of multi-faith unity, sympathised with those struggling to pay their bills, and shared his own experience of “silent reverence” in Bethlehem.

