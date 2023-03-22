Steve Martin and Selena Gomez ‘recreate’ Father of the Bride moment in new picture

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Steve Martin has sent fans down memory lane after posting a photo with his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Selena Gomez.

The actor and comedian shared an image of himself and Gomez standing next to each other, with Martin in a suit and Gomez wearing a white wedding dress.

“Look what just happened!” Martin captured the post on Tuesday (21 March).

With the picture presumably taken on set, fans are assuming that their outfits hint at a forthcoming storyline in their TV show, in which they play neighbours who join forces to solve a murder in their apartment building.

However, many others have drawn a link between the image and one of Martin’s most popular projects, Father of the Bride.

In the 1991 comedy film, he played George Banks, a man who struggles when his daughter Annie announces her engagement.

The film grossed $129m worldwide and was followed by a sequel in 1995.

With Martin seen in a familiar position next to a bride, fans were delighted at the callback and suggested alternative captions for his and Gomez’s moment.

“The neighbour of the bride,” quipped one, while another suggested: “Grandfather of the Bride.”

“Platonic Friend of the Bride Part 3!” added another fan.

One of the film’s most memorable scenes showed George losing his temper in a supermarket as a result of the mounting stresses of his daughter’s wedding. Before getting detained by security, George rants to a supermarket worker about hot dog buns.

In response to Martin’s picture, a fan posted a GIF from the Father of the Bride supermarket scene, with George’s monologue as a caption: “I want to buy eight hot dogs and eight hot dog buns to go with them. But no one sells eight hot dog buns. They only sell twelve hot dog buns. So I end up paying for four buns I don't need.”

Martin, 77, also shared a picture of Gomez with Martin Short, their fellow Murders castmate and his long-time collaborator, who played wedding planner Franck in Father of the Bride.

“Turns out this happened too,” he wrote alongside a picture of his castmates in wedding-ready outfits and smiling.

Season three of Only Murdersin the Building is expected to be released later this year.