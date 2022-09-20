Jackass star Steve-O discloses ‘ridiculous’ plan for NSFW face tattoo

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jackass star Steve-O has revealed that he plans to get a penis tattooed on his face.

The stunt performer, who joined the MTV series in 2000 and starred in the subsequent film franchise, began performing stand-up comedy in 2010.

In his new memoir A Hard Kick in the Nuts, Steve-O – real name Stephen Glover – has written that he is planning a future comedy tour titled Gone Too Far, in which he will have a penis inked on his forehead.

“I feel compelled to draw attention away from the increasing wrinkling going on around my eyes,” he told The Guardian. “Clearly, a big d**k on my forehead is all anybody’s going to be able to see, so it’ll keep me young.”

However, Steve-O, 48, explained that he planned to have the tattoo lasered off once the tour was over.

He also plans to have breast augmentation surgery as part of the show, which he will also later reverse.

“I consulted with arguably the world’s most famous plastic surgeon and he said that he thinks after a period of three months it will be easy to put back together,” he said.

Steve-O in 2021 (Getty Images)

“The theme that ties together all of these ridiculous acts is an examination of my body and how, on the cusp of turning 50, the instrument I rely on for attention is breaking down.”

One previously planned stunt that has been “taken off the table”, however, involved Steve-O shooting a bullet through both of his cheeks.

“I’m not known for saying I will do something and then backing outl but I’ve lost my sense of humour for guns,” he said. “I no longer find it fun or funny to seek to shoot myself.”