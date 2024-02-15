Steve Wright’s brother blames DJ’s sudden death on ‘lifestyle choices’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve Wright’s brother, Laurence, has broken his silence on the DJ’s sudden death.

The legendary BBC radio host’s death at 69 was announced by his family on Tuesday (13 February), though, a cause of death was not disclosed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Laurence, 65, blamed his brother’s death on his diet and overall “lifestyle choices”.

“He was aware that he could have looked after himself better, in his lifestyle choices. Obviously we all wish he had,” Laurence, a director of a company in the health industry, said.

“It’s like anyone who doesn’t look after themselves over an extended period. The normal stuff – diet, nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress – he was a very stoic kind of guy as well so if he had something wrong with him and he had to go to have some treatment or go to the doctors, he wouldn’t talk about it.

“He was the kind of guy who would just carry on, take care of it, not talk about it, not make a big thing, that kind of stoic sort of attitude.

“That’s just how he was – that probably didn’t help really, because he wouldn’t have help or take advice necessarily.”

Steve Wright (PA Wire)

Wright was found dead by paramedics at his central London flat on Monday morning, according to reports – but police say his death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Laurence also claimed that Wright had been taken aback by BBC Radio 2’s decision to replace him in the afternoon slot with ex-Radio 1 host Scott Mills, 50, in 2022. Wright continued to present Sunday Love Songs as well as various specials and podcasts until his death.

“Steve was very professional about it,” Laurence said of the transition with Mills.

“He felt that he’d been at the BBC for 40 years or whatever it was, and you’ve got to move on at some point, and he felt that he was kind of happy to move on, and give someone else a chance.

“That was his view, although he also at the same time thought that it was a little of an unusual decision.

“The BBC, he said, were moving on to younger, more diverse audience, however, it does seem a little mad that the BBC, who is supposed to be an organisation for general entertainment for people, would take off a show that was clearly entertaining people, because of the listenership.

“If the show hadn't been successful it would have been understood – the old DJs getting on a bit, listenership has plummeted, and it's time he moved on – but that wasn't the case, the show was still really successful.

“Everybody loved it. When he left he was aware of that – that everybody still loved the show, so he wasn’t a has-been. He still knew that he was vibrant, had loads more to give.”

Mills was among those to pay tribute to Wright, beginning his show on Wednesday by saying: “I wouldn’t want to start the show today and not talk about Steve. What an absolute legend.

“An absolute broadcasting titan. The man who made it sound so effortless, but worked the hardest out of everyone, to be in this slot will forever be an honour.”