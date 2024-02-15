Steve Wright death – latest: BBC DJ found dead ‘by paramedics at home’ as police say death ‘not suspicious’
DJ hosted ‘Steve Wright in the Afternoon’ on BBC radio for decades
BBC radio DJ Steve Wright has died aged 69
Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family announced on Tuesday (13 February).
The veteran presenter, known for fronting Top of the Pops, Sunday Love Songs and Pick of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Wright was found dead by paramedics at his central London flat on Monday morning, according to reports.
BBC director general Tim Davie said in a statement: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news.”
“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply.”
Starting his radio career in the 1970s, Wright gained nationwide recognition for his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, which ran for more than 35 years.
Wright was presenting Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 as recently as Sunday (11 February).
Following the news of his death, tributes from across the entertainment industry have poured in for the late star.
Follow live updates below.
The Independent pays tribute: ‘Steve Wright was a friend you only had to switch on your radio to summon'
Kevin E G Perry has paid tribute to Wright, calling him “a friend you only had to switch on your radio to summon”.
Perry writes: “In September 2022, when Steve Wright signed off from his final afternoon show on Radio 2, he did it with good humour and characteristic charm. ‘Last show,’ he said as it opened. ‘Bit of pressure. Got to make it a good one, everybody.’
“It was hard to imagine that Wright, who has died at the age of 69, was really feeling the pressure. After all, he had spent 40 years on daytime national radio, redefining the medium on BBC Radio One before moving to Radio 2 for another 23 years as the nation’s constant and beloved companion, a wild, joyful friend you only had to switch on your radio to summon.”
Read The Independent’s full tribute to the late radio icon here:
Steve Wright was a friend to the nation, only a radio dial away
Wright, who has died at 69, revolutionised British radio several times over. Kevin E G Perry remembers the veteran Radio 1 and 2 host
Vernon Kay fights back in tears during BBC Radio 2 tribute to Steve Wright
Wright’s final Radio 2 show saw him sing along to favourite love songs
Wright’s final episode saw the legendary DJ deliver a pre-Valentine’s show, as he happily sang along to familiar songs and read out listeners’ shout-outs for their loved ones.
He was his jolly self as he cracked jokes in between songs and hummed along to their tunes.
At the end of the show, the radio legend signed off by saying: “That’s it today for Love Songs.“
“I’ll be back for more love songs next Sunday. Ta-ra then.”
Wright played a selection of romantic hits from the Sixties through to the present day, including Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to Be With You”, Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.
Jo Whiley says she saw Wright just ‘days ago’
Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley said it was “very strange” to be talking about Steve Wright’s death after seeing him just “days ago”.
At the start of her show on Tuesday, she said it was “extremely hard to know what to say”.
“To be talking about someone that you saw only days ago in this very studio where I am right now - doing a tribute show to that person just does not feel right,” she added.
“It’s very hard to find the words to say and to talk about someone in the past tense when it’s someone that you wish was very much still here. So it’s tough. The Radio 2 family are devastated.
“There have been many tears... we’ve all worked with Steve Wright for years and years and years, and it’s just very difficult to take in that he’s no longer here.”
Radio 2 presenters in tears on air after Steve Wright death
Dermot O’Leary pays tribute to Wright on ‘This Morning’
Dermot O’Leary, who has been at Radio 2 for almost two decades, called Wright “kind”, adding on ITV’s This Morning: “I’ll never forget, within my first week, it felt like you’re joining a family.
“People who had no reason to went out of their way, these you know, proper titans of broadcast, went out of the way to make sure you’re welcome. Just go, ‘Hello, young man. How’s it going? You’re doing so well’.
“The pep talk… Just genuinely a really inclusive guy when he really didn’t have to be.”
Noel Edmonds mourns loss of ‘marvellous' Wright
Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning, Noel Edmonds said: “Steve was one of those very small band – [Terry] Wogan being one of them – who was a brilliant communicator.
“The thing about being a communicator is you are born with it, you can’t fake it. The microphone or the camera will find you if you are trying to be something you’re not and I think the reason why so many people are genuinely distressed by this premature departure is that Steve was a friend, because he could communicate.”
He added: “I mourn the passing of this great talent, this marvellous man. He had integrity, he had sincerity, he had this incredible commitment to the people he would never meet. We are unfortunately coming,
“I think, to the end of that radio era, so please cherish the Ken Bruces and the Tony Blackburns and the Gambos. Cherish them, because we’re coming to the end of an era.”
Jo Whiley’s sweet anecdote about Wright
BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley has shared a sweet anecdote about Steve Wright’s generosity that she said “sums him up”.
Whiley shared a picture of Wright standing next to the BBC Radio logo, as she recalled an occasion when the radio host went out of his way to give her sister Frances – who is a huge fan of Wright’s work – a personalised Christmas present.
“Just this Xmas I asked [Wright] to record a message for my sister Frances who is obsessed with Pick of The Pops and therefore Steve himself. He didn’t just send a message – he recorded a personalised mini package for her… jingles and all.”
Whiley added that her sister was delighted and listened to the recording “over a hundred million times during the course of Xmas day”.
Read more here
BBC Radio DJ Jo Whiley shares Steve Wright tribute that ‘sums him up’
Whiley recalled the time Wright recorded a personalised Christmas package for her sister Frances
Steve Wright's final farewell to Radio 2 afternoon show resurfaces after DJ's death
Chris Moyles pays tribute
On Radio X, Moyles paid tribute to his mentor Steve Wright.
“Cheers, Steve, for everything, we lost you too soon. I can’t quite comprehend I’ll never talk to him again.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies