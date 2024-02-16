✕ Close BBC radio DJ Steve Wright has died aged 69

Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family announced on Tuesday (13 February).

The veteran presenter, known for fronting Top of the Pops, Sunday Love Songs and Pick of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Wright was found dead by paramedics at his central London flat on Monday morning, according to reports – but police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Wright’s brother Laurence blamed Wright’s sudden death on his diet and unhealthy “lifestyle choices”.

Starting his radio career in the 1970s, Wright gained nationwide recognition for his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, which ran for more than 35 years.

Wright was presenting Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 as recently as Sunday (11 February).

Following the news of his death, tributes from across the entertainment industry have poured in for the late star.

