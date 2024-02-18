✕ Close BBC radio DJ Steve Wright has died aged 69

Sunday Love Songs the flagship radio show pioneered by Steve Wright has returned to the airwaves for the first time since the legendary DJ’s death at the age of 69.

Presenting a special episode of the show on Sunday morning, Liza Tarbuck said the show was going on but “without the chief”.

Wright’s final show was last Sunday, when he hosted a pre-recorded special Valentine’s Day edition of his Love Songs programme.

Tarbuck was heard to get emotional as she said: “Good morning to you we are live in Wogan House.

“This is Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs without the chief… without our genius friend.”

She then launched into Luther Vandross’ classic Never Too Much.

The veteran presenter, known for fronting Top of the Pops and Pick of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Starting his radio career in the 1970s, Wright gained nationwide recognition for his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, which ran for more than 35 years.

