Steve Wright death – latest: Sunday Love Songs returns for first time without legendary DJ
Liza Tarbuck got emotional as she read out Sunday Love Songs listener’s tributes to Steve Wright
BBC radio DJ Steve Wright has died aged 69
Sunday Love Songs the flagship radio show pioneered by Steve Wright has returned to the airwaves for the first time since the legendary DJ’s death at the age of 69.
Presenting a special episode of the show on Sunday morning, Liza Tarbuck said the show was going on but “without the chief”.
Wright’s final show was last Sunday, when he hosted a pre-recorded special Valentine’s Day edition of his Love Songs programme.
Tarbuck was heard to get emotional as she said: “Good morning to you we are live in Wogan House.
“This is Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs without the chief… without our genius friend.”
She then launched into Luther Vandross’ classic Never Too Much.
The veteran presenter, known for fronting Top of the Pops and Pick of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Starting his radio career in the 1970s, Wright gained nationwide recognition for his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, which ran for more than 35 years.
Listeners in bits at tribute to Steve Wright on Sunday Love Songs
Here is a selection of listeners’ emotional social media posts mourning the loss of the late, great Steve Wright as his radio show Sunday Love Songs somehow presses on without the legend at the helm.
Liza Tarbuck hailed for stepping in to Sunday Love Songs
Comedian Liza Tarbuck has won acclaim from BBC Radio 2 listeners after she stepped in to host Sunday Love Songs on February 18 in late DJ Steve Wright’s honour.
As Tarbuck opened the show, her voice sounded broken up as she said: “This is Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs but without the chief, without our genius friend.
“So while you’re getting a tissue, I think it would be lovely if you lit him a candle. I make no apologies if I get upset over the next two hours and I don’t think you should either.”
People listening to the Radio 2 show across the nation expressed their grief and showered Tarbuck with acclaim.
“Really moving Sunday Love Songs so brilliantly presented by Liza Tarbuck. You really did Steve Wright MBE proud. Radio can be such a powerful medium for connecting people. Well done,” Colette wrote on X.
Steve Wright’s final radio broadcast
Wright’s final episode saw the legendary DJ deliver a pre-Valentine’s show, as he happily sang along to familiar songs and read out listeners’ shout-outs for their loved ones.
He was his jolly self as he cracked jokes in between songs and hummed along to their tunes.
At the end of the show, the radio legend signed off by saying: “That’s it today for Love Songs.“
“I’ll be back for more love songs next Sunday. Ta-ra then.”
Wright played a selection of romantic hits from the Sixties through to the present day, including Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to Be With You”, Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.
Steve Wright’s final radio show saw hosting legend sing along to favourite love songs
Wright’s family announced DJ’s death on Tuesday
Steve Wright’s brother blames DJ’s sudden death on ‘lifestyle choices’
Wright’s brother Laurence, 65, blamed his brother’s death on his diet and overall “lifestyle choices”.
“He was aware that he could have looked after himself better, in his lifestyle choices. Obviously, we all wish he had,” Laurence, a director of a company in the health industry, said.
Tom Murray reports:
Liza Tarbuck gets emotional as she takes over Sunday Love Songs from the late Steve Wright
Presenting a special episode of the show Liza Tarbuck said Sunday Love Songs was going on but “without the chief”.
Wright’s final show was last Sunday, when he hosted a pre-recorded special Valentine’s Day edition of his Love Songs programme.
Tarbuck was heard to get emotional as introduced the show saying “Good morning to you we are live in Wogan House.
“This is Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs without the chief… without our genius friend.”
She then launched into Luther Vandross’ classic Never Too Much after reading tributes to the legendary DJ.
Les Dennis posted on X: “Liza Tarbuck doing an amazing job on Sunday Love Songs. The love for Steve from listeners is palpable. The loss of this great broadcaster is so huge and raw.”
Gary Davies pays tribute to Steve Wright in first ‘Pick of the Pops’ episode since DJ’s death
Gary Davies gave an emotional tribute to the late BBC DJ Steve Wright in the first episode of Radio 2’s Pick of the Pops since the broadcaster’s death.
Davies nearly choked up as he dedicated the show to Wright, whom he called a “broadcasting giant”.
Opening the show, he said: “On numerous occasions over the last 40 years, I’ve sat in for Steve when he was on holiday and I’m still finding it hard to come to terms with why I’m sitting in for him for just one final day today.”
Read more below:
Radio 2 airs special ‘Sunday Love Songs’ broadcast in honour of Wright
An emotional Liza Tarbuck hosted a special episode of Wright’s beloved radio series, Sunday Love Songs, on Sunday (18 February).
She hailed the late DJ as a “genius” and asked listeners to light a candle in his memory, saying: “This is Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs without the chief”.
Tarbuck said she “makes no apology” for getting upset throughout the two-hour broadcast.
Wright’s son pays tribute to father
Steve Wright’s son Tom has shared a tribute to his father during what he described as an “intense few days”.
He said on Sunday (18 February): “God rest your soul Dad, and thank you for all you for all the kind words from all the lives he touched and people that loved him; It’s gonna be an intense few days, so catching up and hearing from old friends and new would mean more than anything else right now too.
“Rough as it may be, I thank the Gods I’m sober, as this would have straight up killed me even a couple of years ago after losing Mum over the pandemic in the same way without.
“Still, I will cherish every moment we shared and every memory we made, and it’s not like I don’t have a few shows to be working through whenever I miss his voice, though tears me up too much now to consider...
“But it means the world hearing from so many beloved friends of his and mine and I only hope to make him proud; and build on his legacy with kindness and love anyways I can! Love you all and miss you already Dad. getting to see him before he #ConnectionAsCure passed after flying back to take care of the old Blighter.”
Wright’s friend was ‘due to meet’ with him on the day he died
Gavin McCoy, a former BBC Radio Bedfordshire presenter who had been friends with the DJ since 1976, has revealed that he was due to meet up with Wright on the day he died.
McCoy told the BBC that Wright cancelled the arrangement due to “feeling a bit under the weather”.
He says he “didn’t think anything more about it” until Wright’s daughter told him his friend had died.
