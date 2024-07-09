Support truly

Steve Wright’s cause of death has been revealed.

The much-loved BBC radio host died suddenly in February aged 69, prompting tributes from the world of music and entertainment.

While a cause was not disclosed at the time, his brother blamed “lifestyle choices” made by the presenter of Radio 2’s Sunday Love Songs. Wright was found dead by paramedics at his central London flat.

It’s now been reported that Wright’s death certificate said the cause was a perforated gastric peptic ulcer and acute peritonitis, which is an infection of the lining of the abdomen.

News of Wright’s death was first announced by a tearful Sara Cox on her Radio 2 show. She said: “It’s really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright’s passing except that we are all absolutely devastated and shocked and blindsided by this news,.

Wright’s family in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

open image in gallery Steve Wright died suddenly in February 2024 ( BBC )

Wright first joined the BBC in the early Seventies as a clerk before leaving to start broadcasting in 1976 at Thames Valley Radio. His big break came in 1979 when he got his own nightly show on Radio Luxembourg.

He then returned to the BBC in 1980, taking over a Saturday evening slot on Radio 1.

The show that would define his career and last more than 35 years, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, was launched in 1981. During its first iteration, which lasted until 1993, he introduced the “zoo” concept to British radio, featuring spoofs, comedy skits and wacky segments.

After a brief stint hosting the Radio 1 breakfast show, Wright left for two years at Talk Radio. He rejoined the BBC in 1996. Wright retained his afternoon show from 1999 to 2022.

open image in gallery Steve Wright’s brother blamed ‘lifestyle choices’ for DJ’s death ( Getty Images )

The SJ continued presenting Sunday Love Songs – even after stepping down from the channel in September 2022. Michael Ball has taken over as presenter since Wright’s death, calling his predecessor’s legacy “immeasurable”.

Wright was married to Cyndi Robinson until their divorce in 1999 and has two children.

