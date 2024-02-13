Sara Cox pays emotional on air tribute to Steve Wright: ‘Absolutely devastated’

Sara Cox paid an emotional tribute to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2 after news of his death was announced on Tuesday 13 February.

The DJ, who presented shows on Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than 40 years, has passed away aged 69.

"Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really, really kind person. He was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family," Cox said, delivering a heartbreaking tribute.

Travel reporter Bobbie Pryor also broke down in tears and halted her report during Cox's show.