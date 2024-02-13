Listen: Radio 2 presenters in tears on air after Steve Wright death

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox and traffic news reporter Bobbie Pryor were in tears as they paid an emotional tribute to Steve Wright on Tuesday evening (13 February).

The DJ, who also fronted television programmes including Top of the Pops, has passed away aged 69.

His family confirmed the news “with deep sorrow and profound regret” in a statement on Tuesday.

Soon after Wright’s death was announced, Pryor broke down in tears and halted her travel report during Cox’s show.

“Steve would kill me for this - if I was in tears,” she joked.

“We’ve had the stuffing knocked out of us,” Cox added.