Steve Wright death latest: Tributes flood in for legendary BBC Radio 1 and 2 DJ
Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69.
The veteran presenter, also known for fronting Top of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades.
A statement shared to BBC News by Wright’s family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.
“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.
“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.
“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”
Tributes from across the industry have quickly poured in for the late star.
Phil Daniels says Wright told him they looked like each other
Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels has posted a photo of himself in 1983’s Meantime along with a vintage shot of Wright.
“Nighty Night Steve Wright .. he always said I looked like him in Meantime,” wrote Daniel. “what a compliment”
Richard Branson calls Wright “a true gentleman presenter"
Virgin founder and business magnate Richard Branson has posted his own tribute to Wright on social media, calling the late DJ “a true gentleman presenter who was loved by all.”
He added: “It was a pleasure to have known Steve over the years. Sending love to his family and to all who have lost special friends recently.”
Ken Bruce recalls ‘an outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him’
Another longtime BBC colleague of Wright’s, Ken Bruce, wrote on X/Twitter: “Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio.”
Tony Blackburn says Wright was ‘a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company'
Tony Blackburn OBE, a longtime BBC Radio colleague of Wright’s, wrote on social media: “I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly.”
Sara Cox remembers Wright live on Radio 2
On her Radio 2 show, an audibly emotional Sara Cox paid tribute to Wright.
“I don’t know what to say about the news of Steve Wright’s passing except we are all absolutely devastated and shocked and blindsided by this news,” said Cox.
“Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster and a really, really kind person. He was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family. I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too. I imagine you're feeling sad, too, and we are here for your messages...
“We've all lost a lovely friend who's been a big part of our lives for so many years. So, we're going to try and do Steve proud for the rest of the show, and we're going to play the music that he loved so much...”
Cox then played Glen Campbell’s classic “Wichita Lineman”, a favourite of Wright’s.
Paddy McGuinness calls Wright ‘a giant of broadcasting’
“A giant of broadcasting who made the job look effortless,” Top Gear host McGuinness shared on Twitter/X. “Steve Wright in the afternoon was a big part of my formative years. It was such an honour to appear on his shows and see the master at work. RIP Steve Wright.”
Danny Baker remembers ‘a genuine radio star'
Wright’s fellow broadcaster Danny Baker has paid tribute to the late BBC DJ on social media, calling him “a thoroughly good man, a genuine radio star and a loyal chum. This is a dreadful shock.”
BBC Director General calls Wright a ‘truly wonderful broadcaster'
Tim Davie, the BBC Director General, has lead tributes to Wright.
“All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news,” said Davie.
“Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.
“He was the ultimate professional - passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.
“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”
