Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69.

The veteran presenter, also known for fronting Top of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. His cause of death has not yet been announced.

“All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news,” said BBC director general Tim Davie.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply.”

Starting his radio career in the 1970s, Wright gained nationwide recognition for his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, which ran for more than 35 years.

Wright was presenting Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 as recently as Sunday (11 February).

Following the news of his death, tributes from across the entertainment industry have poured in for the late star.

