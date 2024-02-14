Steve Wright death – latest: Sara Cox leads tributes to legendary BBC Radio 1 and 2 DJ
DJ hosted ‘Steve Wright in the Afternoon’ on BBC radio for decades
BBC radio DJ Steve Wright has died aged 69
Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69.
The veteran presenter, also known for fronting Top of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. His cause of death has not yet been announced.
“All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news,” said BBC director general Tim Davie.
“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply.”
Starting his radio career in the 1970s, Wright gained nationwide recognition for his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, which ran for more than 35 years.
Wright was presenting Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 as recently as Sunday (11 February).
Following the news of his death, tributes from across the entertainment industry have poured in for the late star.
Follow live updates below.
The Independent pays tribute: ‘Steve Wright was a friend you only had to switch on your radio to summon'
Kevin E G Perry has paid tribute to Wright, calling him “a friend you only had to switch on your radio to summon”.
Perry writes: “In September 2022, when Steve Wright signed off from his final afternoon show on Radio 2, he did it with good humour and characteristic charm. ‘Last show,’ he said as it opened. ‘Bit of pressure. Got to make it a good one, everybody.’
“It was hard to imagine that Wright, who has died at the age of 69, was really feeling the pressure. After all, he had spent 40 years on daytime national radio, redefining the medium on BBC Radio One before moving to Radio 2 for another 23 years as the nation’s constant and beloved companion, a wild, joyful friend you only had to switch on your radio to summon.”
Read The Independent’s full tribute to the late radio icon here:
Steve Wright was a friend to the nation, only a radio dial away
Wright, who has died at 69, revolutionised British radio several times over. Kevin E G Perry remembers the veteran Radio 1 and 2 host
Jack Dee calls Wright ‘a one-man best ever audience’
The comedian Jack Dee has paid tribute to Steve Wright, saying: “Very sad news about Steve Wright. I was lucky enough to go on his show many times. He was so generous and fun. A one-man best ever audience, he had that rare gift of making being interviewed fun. RIP friend.”
Sara Cox pays emotional tribute to Steve Wright: 'Absolutely shattered'
Wright’s former co-host calls him ‘the sound of my life'
In an interview with Sky News, Steve Wright’s co-host of 24 years, Janey Lee Grace, said she was “absolutely devastated” and had been “falling apart for the last few hours”.
“He was just so funny and we really didn’t stop laughing for the 24 years we worked together,” she said.
“It is just such a loss because he really was such a legend.”
“He was a perfectionist and he really, really cared about what he put out there,” she added.
“He was incredibly relatable... he always fought so hard to make sure everything we ever did was completely relatable to everyone,” she said.
“He was one of a kind in terms of honing his craft. The stuff you heard on the radio had been literally hours and hours, if not days, in planning.”
Jo Whiley says she saw Wright just 'days ago'
Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley said it was “very strange” to be talking about Steve Wright’s death after seeing him just “days ago”.
At the start of her show, she said it was “extremely hard to know what to say”.
“To be talking about someone that you saw only days ago in this very studio where I am right now - doing a tribute show to that person just does not feel right,” she added.
“It’s very hard to find the words to say and to talk about someone in the past tense when it’s someone that you wish was very much still here. So it’s tough. The Radio 2 family are devastated.
“There have been many tears... we’ve all worked with Steve Wright for years and years and years, and it’s just very difficult to take in that he’s no longer here.”
Radio 2 presenters in tears on air after Steve Wright death
‘The One Show’ to pay tribute on Wednesday
The One Show host Alex Jones said the show will pay “a bigger tribute” to Steve Wright during tomorrow’s programme.
At the start of the BBC One show on Tuesday, she said everybody will be feeling “shocked and upset” by the broadcaster’s death.
“Steve had such a strong connection with his listeners and has been a familiar voice in people’s lives for many, many years.”
She added: “We’re still in shock at the news really, and tomorrow we’ll pay a bigger tribute to Steve on the show.”
Alistair Campbell says Wright was a ‘terrific broadcaster’ and one of BBC Radio 2’s ‘brightest lights'
Alistair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former director of communications, has paid tribute to Wright, writing: “Steve Wright was a lovely man and a terrific broadcaster. Never talked to him without feeling better about the world afterwards. Really sad to hear he has died. Radio 2 has lost one of its brightest lights RIP.”
Impressionist Jon Culshaw says he has been ‘absolutely knocked sideways’ by Wright’s death
“Absolutely knocked sideways by the news that dear Steve Wright has left us,” the Dead Ringers star wrote on X. “Feels surreal.. I owe him such a great deal.. He was such an exciting professional, pure inventive brilliance. A spark and spontaneous flare like no other.. Loved the show Steve.. and you X.”
Craig David: ‘Still finding it hard to believe that the broadcasting legend Steve wright has passed away'
“I was his dep for more years than I care to remember,” Charles remembered on X. “He lived for radio. He was generous with his time and knowledge. Total radio geek and revolutionary in his day RIP Steve.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies