Steve Wright clarifies he’s not retiring as Radio 2 afternoon show comes to an end after 24 years

Final ‘Steve Wright in the Afternoon’ airs on Friday

Isobel Lewis
Friday 30 September 2022 13:59
Comments
<p>Wright’s last show airs on Friday </p>

Wright’s last show airs on Friday

(BBC)

Steve Wright has clarified that he is not retiring as his BBC Radio 2 afternoon show comes to an end after 24 years.

In July, it was announced that Steve Wright in the Afternoon, which launched in 1999, would be replaced with a new show presented by Scott Mills.

Fans lamented the decision, sharing their disappointment that the long-standing presenter’s show was ending.

In a statement released ahead of his final show on Friday (30 September), Wright thanked his listeners for tuning in to the show over the years.

“I fully understand that it’s not possible to continue this programme, but on the other hand I’m grateful that this show has endured for so long,” he wrote.

Explaining that he was taking a break from daytime radio but would still be presenting Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 and his BBC podcast Serious Jockin’, Wright said: “I’d like also to clear something up. I’m not retiring!!! I repeat, I am NOT retiring!!!

“Obviously I won’t be quite as busy during weekdays, and will take the opportunity to have some lunch and do some of the other work I’m lucky enough to be offered – TV, live hosting and gigs.”

He joked: “There is no truth in the rumour I’m planning to open my own artisan bakery, and I’ve turned down twice the chance to open my own nail bar. So it’s all good.”

Announcing that his afternoon show was ending in July, Wright told his listeners that the decision had come at the behest of Radio 2 head Helen Thomas who told him she “wanted to do something different” with the veteran DJ’s afternoon slot.

