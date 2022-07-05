Fans of Stranger Things have pointed out a glaring “plot hole” in the finale of the show’s fourth season.

The hit Netflix sci-fi series concluded season four last week (on Friday 1 July), with two extended episodes.

While the season was broadly praised by fans (and by Nick Hilton in The Independent’s five-star review), some have taken issue with a small detail in the show’s finale.

Some spoilers follow for the Stranger Things season four finale...

In the feature-length finale, the Hawkins kids venture into the Upside Down to take on Vecna.

One scene, which has been described enthusiastically by some viewers as “the greatest scene of all time”, sees Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) shred through an electric guitar solo while fighting off monsters in the demonic dimension.

However, after an earlier scene revealed a fallen power line tower, fans were bemused about how the gang were able to get access to electricity within the world of the Upside Down.

“Can anyone explain how there is electricity in the Upside Down that allows Eddie to play his electric guitar?” one confused viewer asked.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in 'Stranger Things'

“If they can have electricity in the upside down wouldn’t it have been smarter to just play a song on the radio or a boombox instead of sacrificing your life for a concert?” another pointed out.

“So Eddie’s just blaring Metallica on an electric guitar in the Upside Down. Who’s paying for electricity in the Upside Down? What jobs are there?” someone else wrote.

“Considering there’s clearly a supply of electricity in the Upside Down to power amps and guitars, maybe we should turn to Vecna to help solve our energy crisis. Can’t be that much requirement at peak times down there so give us some veccy lad,” another joked.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in 'Stranger Things'

Elsewhere, some of Stranger Things’s stars have been making one request of the forthcoming fifth season following some complaints over the latest batch of episodes.

The complaint has even prompted a response from the series’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.

David Harbour recently said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield”, during a new interview with The Independent.

