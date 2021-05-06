Netflix has unveiled a surprise new teaser for Stranger Things, giving a glimpse of what’s to come when the sci-fi show returns for a fourth season.

The clip, unveiled on Thursday (6 May), appears to take place at some sort of medical facility – or something masquerading as that.

None of the main actors are featured clearly. Instead, young “patients” are seen participating in various activities such as playing board games.

A hand is seen at one point holding up a Magic 8-Ball with the message: “Signs point to yes.”

After a few seconds, an ominous adult silhouette is seen going through a set of doors as a voice narrates: “Good morning, children.” That character appears to be Dr Martin Brenner, the main antagonist in season one, who held Eleven and other people at Hawkins National Laboratory.

Brenner was left for dead at the end of season one of the show, but there have been hints that the character might still be alive – which the new teaser seems to confirm.

After Brenner (or the character who is presumably Brenner) salutes the children in the video, a chorus of young voices replies: “Good morning, Papa.”

“How are you today?” he asks.

“Good, Papa,” the children respond.

The adult then tells the kids he has “something very special” planned for them. While he keeps talking, a heavy breath can be heard superimposed on top of his voice.

The camera pans to a door with the number 11 on it, at which point the adult character asks: “Are you listening, Eleven?”

Eleven is portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown on the Netflix hit show. Her past at Hawkins National Laboratory was a main plot point in earlier episodes of the series, before fading away as the programme focused on other aspects of her character.

It remains to be seen how season four will integrate the possible Brenner storyline. Netflix has yet to confirm a release date after the coronavirus pandemic delayed production.