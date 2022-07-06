Stranger Things 4 becomes second Netflix title to cross 1 billion hours viewed in 28 days
Series is still some way off the No 1 record holder, ‘Squid Game’
Stranger Things’s fourth season has become the second original title in Netflix’s history to surpass 1 billion hours viewed in the first four weeks of release.
Before this, the only series to have earned this distinction was the Korean thriller Squid Game.
Squid Game still holds the record for the most hours viewed within 28 days of release, having amassed a staggering 1.65 billion hours, per Netflix’s own metrics.
With 1.15 billion total hours viewed within its first 28 days of availability, Stranger Things 4 has become the first English-language series to pass the milestone.
Stranger Things’s fourth season was released in two batches, with the first arriving on the streaming service in June.
Last Friday (1 July), the final two episodes of the season dropped on Netflix.
Click here for a breakdown of everything we know about Stranger Things’ forthcoming fifth and final season.
Elsewhere, some of Stranger Things’s stars have been making one request of the forthcoming fifth season following some complaints over the latest batch of episodes.
The complaint has even prompted a response from the series’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer.
David Harbour recently said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield”, during a new interview with The Independent.
In other Stranger Things news, fans recently discovered that the ending of the recent series was actually given away by a member of the cast back in 2016.
