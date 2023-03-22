Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo has explained why the show’s enddate has left him in “fear”.

The Netflix show, created by the Duffer brothers, will come to an end with season five, which will be filmed later this year.

Matarazzo has grown up on the show, playing Dustin since the very first episode in 2016.

Reflecting on his experience, he told Jimmy Fallon on Monday (20 March): “It’s something that’s so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I’ve had over all of my teenage years into my twenties.

“It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade.”

But, while Matarazzo is glad the show will be concluded instead of outstaying its welcome, he acknowledged that it’s “bittersweet” to have to say goodbye.

There’s kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys,” he said.

Here, Matarazzo revealed he was worried about going back to the grind of having to find new roles.

“But also there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance!”

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the series, recently said it was “definitely” time to end the show.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it,” he said.

“Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end.

Stranger Things will end in 2025.