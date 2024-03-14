For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has admitted that he was left “really jealous” by one particular storyline from season four.

The latest season of Netflix’s hit supernatural series, which premiered in 2022, was largely split into three major storylines.

One saw Mike (Wolfhard) journey to California to visit Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp); the second saw Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) venture to Russia as they suspected that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) was still alive; and the third focused on the rest of the cast as they stayed behind to investigate the grisly teenage murders that rocked Hawkins.

It was the latter plot point that the 21-year-old said he was envious of. “We really didn’t shoot very much for the first few months of production, because they were so focused on all the Hawkins stuff. So I was really jealous,” Wolfhard told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview.

He added that “even when I finally watched the show, my favourite part was watching the other guys in Hawkins”.

“I just liked that storyline so much,” the Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor said. “Not being around everyone all the time was definitely a bummer about filming 4, but 5 is the opposite. We’re all together all the time.”

Wolfhard added: “And a bunch of us live around the corner and across the street from each other in real life. So the cast is really seeing each other a lot, and we’re in a lot of the same scenes, which has been really great.”

(L-R) Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and Eduardo Franco in ‘Stranger Things’ (© 2022 Netflix, Inc.)

Teasing the forthcoming fifth and final season of the series, he described it as “huge”.

“Every season has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and this season is huge, but it’s also kind of isolated as well,” he said.

Stranger Things season five was originally expected to be released in 2024. But due to the dual actors’ and writers’ strike that shutdown the industry last year, production was delayed for seven months and didn’t resume until January of this year. So, the final installment is now expected to arrive sometime in 2025.

Most of the cast is confirmed to return for the last season except for season four’s Eduardo Franco, who was introduced as pizza delivery boy Argyle, Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) new best friend.

He quickly became a fan-favourite, alongside Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson, and was expected to show up again in some capacity.

However, following the release of a photo from the first day of filming season five, Franco was not among the pictured cast.